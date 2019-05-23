Catfish Crawl attracts 266 runners to city

Tallahasse's Charlie Kline bested the field with a blistering 17:35. Ann Centner set a new women's course record with her time of 18:08. Twenty-five kids hit the trail for the One Mile Fun Run and each received a finisher medal and backpack full of goodies.
"Overall it was a fantastic day" said Ben Hall, Fire Chief and Race Director. "People came from all around, even a family came from India and everyone had fun! It didn't hurt that we also did really well in our fundraising efforts."
The good things weren't limited to the race itself. A group of runners from Gulf Winds Track Club spent the afternoon at a disabled veteran's home helping with hurricane debris cleanup.
"The group from Gulf Winds came up with that project all on their own, and I knew we had to do something to help, so we placed a boot out by registration and collected a little over $300 to assist in the recovery. This is proof of what I've said all along- runners are just great people."
Chief Hall is quick to also thank each of the race's sponsors. "We couldn't have made Catfish Crawl happen without our sponsors and we appreciate each of them!"
Plans are already in the works for the third Saturday in May for the 9th version of Catfish Crawl.
For a complete list of awards and race finishers go to http://www.catfishcrawl.itsyourrace.com