The Calhoun County School District hosted a Pre-K and Kindergarten Awareness meeting where information was shared of how children could be ready for Kindergarten.
Kindergarten readiness isn’t based on age, it is based on skills. Children who start kindergarten with grade-level skills (the skills of a typical 5-year-old) or higher are ready for a successful and satisfying education. They start ahead and stay ahead.
A child’s learning from birth to age 5 determines his or her kindergarten starting point. When students score low on entering kindergarten assessments, it rarely reflects their intelligence but rather opportunities during their earliest learning years. It is in those years that the readiness gap, or the preparation gap before kindergarten is created.
Most parents believe children who start behind will catch up within a year or two – but that is not the reality. Students who are one-to-three years behind typically make a year’s worth of growth each year, just like all students. The bad news is, they are still one-to-three years behind their grade level.
The good news is there is something you can do about it. From the time a child is born until age 5, home is the easiest place to position a child’s academic trajectory. Children who begin school ready will have a rewarding education.
Communities, schools, caregivers, and parents, we all have a role to ensure children are ready for school on day one. The number one thing that parents, grandparents and caregivers can do to help a child be Kindergarten Ready is to read together each day.
Top 12 Things That Every Child Should Know Before Entering Kindergarten
1. Be able to state first and last name when asked.
2. Be able to write name with first letter uppercase and remaining letters lower case. (ex. Sally Jones)
3. Use appropriate three-finger grasp when using writing instruments (pencils, crayons, and scissors)
4. Count to at least thirty and be able to tell what number comes before or after a given number to 20.
5. Know all the letters in their first name.
6. Identify basic geometric shapes (triangle, circle, square, rectangle, oval, star, rhombus (diamond), and heart)
7. Know basic colors (red, blue, purple, pink, green, yellow, orange, black, white, brown,)
8. Identify numerals 1-10 in random order.
9. Make most letter/sound matches.
10. Identify most upper and lower case letters.
11. Use finger to accurately touch count items to 10.
12. Knows concepts of print(front and back of book, which pages comes first, track words left to right)
Socially your child should be able to
1. Adjust own clothing before and after using the restroom
2, Use restroom independently including washing hands without reminder
3. Take off and put on outer clothing(ex. Jacket, hats, gloves)
4. Sit for a story for 5-10 minutes
5. Clean up after themselves
6. Shares materials and toys with other children
7. Attend kindergarten with a positive attitude
8. Be confident and ready to separate from parent
9. Be able to listen and follow 2-3 step directions
10. Be able to solve problems without aggression
Help Prepare Your Child by
1. Going to interesting places such as the beach, park, zoo, airport, farm, or lake
2. Encourage your children to observe and talk about their experiences. Conversations with adults can enrich a child’s vocabulary and understanding of how the world works.
3. Make eye contact with your child while listening to them speak, showing that you value what they say.
4. Expose your child to many kinds of literature by reading to them daily.
5. Praise and encourage your child’s efforts and curiosity, knowing that from mistakes come learning and confidence. Criticism can discourage children from trying new things and lower self confidence.
Our collective efforts, from the time a child is born, will ensure all children are prepared to start school ready and read on grade level by the end of third grade.