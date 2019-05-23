Woman’s Club May meeting

Special guests at the May meeting of the Blountstown Woman’s Club sparked a power surge. Jane Powell, District 2 Director of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs – Florida, shared strategies to increase quality membership. Powell observed, “The Blountstown Woman’s Club has contributed in many ways this past year but with additional “A Team” members even more community service projects could be accomplished.”
Club accomplishments began officially with charter member Jessie Mae Price, yet another honored guest at the meeting. Mrs. Price led the club as President for three terms and at age 99 was designated as the Club’s first honorary member. Frances Price and Linda Smith shared their recruitment by Mrs. Price as each received their 30 year anniversary pin. Peach Winkler-Pierce and Sandy Voss, accepted their five year anniversary pins with fond memories of this beloved member.
Pinning Helen Maloy with her Past President’s pin was a highlight for current President, Terry Tanner-Smith. “There is a kinship once you serve in the office of President.” Tanner-Smith continued, “Helen balances mentoring from her experience base with motivating energy for new club experiences. She models what it means to be an A Team member.”
For more information on club membership, check out activities on the GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club FaceBook page or email blountstownwomansclub@gmail.com