Iona Herndon Tharpe, 92 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Marianna.
Mrs. Tharpe was born in the Carr Community March 15, 1927 to the late John Herndon and Trudie Stewart Herndon. She graduated from Frink High School in 1945. She retired from Warner’s Sewing Factory in Marianna. After retirement she worked at Blountstown Elementary School and Carr School lunchrooms. Iona was the oldest living member of Carr Advent Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Tharpe; daughters, Betty Boyd, Christine Austin Dalton and Marilyn Goff; a son-in-laws, Darwin Chambers and Eugene Skinner and a granddaughter, Cathy Overton.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Chambers of Clarksville and Judy Tharpe of Tallahassee; her son, John Aubrey Tharpe and his wife, Tiffany of Clarksville; a brother, Virgil Herndon and his wife, Hazel of Clarksville; son-in-law’s, Charles Goff of Bristol, Howard Boyd of Chipley and Pete Austin of Marinna and Eddie Dalton of Bristol; grandchildren: Terry Chambers, Michelle Lytle and husband, Allen, Allen Boyd and his wife, Ellen, Roger Boyd and his wife, Sheila, Willie Skinner, Tracie Land and her husband, Buddy, Brandie McClain and her husband, Willie, Eddie Dalton and his wife, Kayla, Keith Tice and his wife, Alicia, Kevin Tice, Shane Mears and his wife, Rachel, Billy Mears, Jason Mears, Chuck Goff, Casey Goff and his wife, Amburr, Cassandra Capps, Aubrey Tharpe, Zander Ardire, Miliyah Walker, Rylan Walker and Dawson Reeder; thirty-eight great grandchildren, fifteen great great grandchidren and many special nieces and nephews, great and great great nieices and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 19, at 2:00 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Bailey Cemetery.