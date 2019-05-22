Sheriff's Log for 05/22/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
May 16
Jennifer Ilene Taylor - possession of methamphetamine, possession of synth narcotic, possession of naracotic equipment and or use
May 17
Nathaniel A. Fabry - operate motor vehicle without valid license
Katherine Harrison - aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
Okavango Orlando Lewis - felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
Ernest Dale McCardle - non support of children or spouse
May 18
Labryan Dominic Peterson - non support of children or spouse, driving while license suspended habitual offender
May 20
Karen Regeina Brye - possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams, violation of probation
John Hamm - traffic violation, DUI alcohol or drugs 1st odffense
