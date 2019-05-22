Sheriff's Log for 05/22/19

Wednesday, May 22. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 16
Jennifer Ilene Taylor - possession of methamphetamine, possession of synth narcotic, possession of naracotic equipment and or use
May 17
Nathaniel A. Fabry - operate motor vehicle without valid license
Katherine Harrison - aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
Okavango Orlando Lewis - felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
Ernest Dale McCardle - non support of children or spouse
May 18
Labryan Dominic Peterson - non support of children or spouse, driving while license suspended habitual offender
May 20
Karen Regeina Brye - possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams, violation of probation
John Hamm - traffic violation, DUI alcohol or drugs 1st odffense

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 15
Joe Lee Cox - Battery with prior conviction
James Paul Tucker - violation of probation
May 17
Gregory Jerome Hunt - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
May 18
Katherine Harrison - aggravated battery
Brenda Kay McCormick - possess marijuana over 20 grams, introduction of contraband
Gina Marie Mills - failure to appear
May 20
Karen Regina Brye - possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of less than 20 grams marijuana
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of conditional release
Timmy Ray Merkison - out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
