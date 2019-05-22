Legals for 05-22-19
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
DISTRICT SCHOOLS
Blountstown HighSchool
Hurricane Michael Emergency Reroof
20859 CentralAvenue, #g20
Blountstown, FL 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includesEmergency Hurricane Roof Repairs to prevent further leakage on Blountstown High School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL.This work includes partial to complete reroofing of all the buildings on campus.All Bids must be on a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A MandatoryPre-Bid Conference will be held for Certified Roofing/General Contractors on May 21, 2019 at 10:00AM CST at Blountstown High School at 18597 NE State Road 69, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Calhoun County District Schools will receive sealed bids until 2:00PM CSTon May 28, 2019in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave,Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at2:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Rd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308. An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plummer International Investments, C/O Jon Plummer is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 98
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 32-1N-08-0660-0001-0800
Lot 8, Block 1, McClellan’s Addition to City of Blountstown as shown in Plat Book 1, Page 6 in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mr. James Alford (DEC)
C/O Betty J. Watson
6035 Fox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case #: 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs.-
Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Erica Nicole Griffin a/k/a Erica Nicole Knowles a/k/a Erica Griffin; Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendant (s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Brian Henry Knowles a/k/a Brian H. Knowles; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000019 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Selene Finance LP, Plaintiff and Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M.CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on August 29, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Calhoun County, Florida
Lori Flowers,
DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 19-0019-PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
WINSTON A. GREEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Winston A. Green, deceased, whose date of death was February 10, 2018, and whose social security number is ***-**-6858, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave., E., Rm. 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claim with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE ARE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 15, 2019.
Personal Representative:
Diane Green-Mack
1126 Harmon Ave.
Panama City, FL 32401
PAUL G. KOMAREK, P.A. PAUL G. KOMAREK
Fla Bar No. 0189057
P.O. Box 2547
Panama City, FL 32402
nancyannmack@comcast.net
850/763-6565
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 12:00 NOON (CT) on June 4, 2019 for the following product:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Limerock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for Limerock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and received by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Clifford Edenfield, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Road, Blountstown, Florida or call 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County which will take into consideration of County transportation costs of material to Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019-CP-000004
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILSON WAYNE DANLEY,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of WILSON WAYNE DANLEY, deceased, (”Decedent”) (”Estate”) File Number 2019-CP-000004, by the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10818 NW State Road 20, Bristol, Florida 3232; and that the decedent’s date of death was September 22, 2018. The value of the estate totals less than $75,000.00.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 15, 2019.
Person Giving Notice:
Melinda Kent, Petitioner
2957 SE R.L. Leath Road
Kinard, Florida 32449
Phone (850) 447-1801
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,
Petitioner
vs.
DURWIN L. GOODMAN, Case #42929
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: DURWIN L. GOODMAN,
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Administrative Complaint has been filed against you seeking to revoke your CORRECTIONAL Certificate in accordance with Section 943.1395, F.S., and any rules promulgated thereunder.
You are required to serve a written copy of your intent to request a hearing pursuant to Section 120.57, F.S. upon Dean Register, Director, Criminal Justice Professionalism Program, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, P. O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1489, on or before July 13, 2019. Failure to do so will result in a default being entered against you to Revoke said certification pursuant to Section 120.60, F.S., and Rule 11B-27, F.A.C.
Dated: May 13, 2019
Dean Register, Professionalism Director
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
By: -s- Terri Bremer, Division Representative
Legal Notice
Notice is hereby given that the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association (CLH) is calling for and requesting proposals from qualified Mold, Indoor Environmental Assessment, and Remediation Firms as outlined in the request for proposals.
All proposals must be in writing and delivered by hand, Fed Ex, or mail to the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association, 20370 Burns Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424 and must be received by 1 p.m., central time, Friday, June 7th, 2019. Only submittals received by the stated time and date will be considered. Submittals received s after that time will be rejected and returned unopened to the submitter. All submittals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled, “RFP – Mold, Indoor Environmental Assessment, and Remediation Services.” Please provide one (1) original, five (5) copies of the proposal, and one (1) CD with all the above information included (each document must be in an individual PDF format file).
Applications can be found on the CLH website: http://www.CalhounLibertyHospital.com
Questions concerning this request should be directed to Bruce Davis, Chief Administrative Officer of Calhoun Liberty Hospital, via phone at: 850-674-5411 X-224 or via email at:
BruceDavis@CalhounLibertyHospital.com
The Hospital encourages all segments of the business community to participate in its procurement opportunities, including small businesses, minority/women owned businesses, and disadvantaged business enterprises. The Hospital does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age in the administration of contracts.
The Hospital reserves the right to waive informalities in bids, to reject any or all bids with or without cause, and to accept the bid that in its judgment is in the best interest of the Hospital. Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING
2019 SPECIAL GENERAL ELECTION
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2019 Special General election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 354
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 15-2N-09-0800-0001-0101
Lots 1 and 10, and the East 1/2 of Lots 9 and 2, Block “T” Richard’s Subdivision to the Town of Altha, Florida, according to the survey made by W.J. Franklin and being a part of NW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Franklin H. Graham
15623 NW Chipola St.
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
