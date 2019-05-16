Jags place at competition

The Senior Golden Katz bring home the Bronze from one of the biggest two day competitions of the season. Earning a bid earlier this season and pushing through after Hurricane Michael took the roof off of the gym and practicing and a few different locations this has been an amazing accomplishment. The competition was May 4-5.
Pictured: Brooklyn Daniels, Paris Carillo, Emma Thompson, Amy Hernandez, Eden Mallory, Jalen Vanburen, Jordyn Melvin, Brianna Melvin, Danae Dasher, Heather Roberts, Emily Stone, Shatlize Brunson, Baleigh Hill, Rylea Williams, Bryanna Thornton, Savanna Sheffield, Kennedy Brown coached by Michaeline Sheffield
The Wild Katz went to The One Competition as well and placed 4th against many teams. So close to being the top three in their division and .25 away. Pictured above: Sadie Bailey, Kloe Corbin, Payton Roberts, Kariyah Daniels, Cadance DePratter, Kailyn Potter; Middle: Shauna McCardle, Kylee Bsiley, Andrea Flowers, Ajyaa Battle, Ansley Gable; Back: Memphis Thrasher, Hayle Yon, Analiah Potter