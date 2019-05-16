BMS to present “Bugsy Malone”

BUGSY MALONE is a spoof on the 1930's Prohibition Era. (It's silly "Three Stooges" type comedy.)
Two rival gangs in New York, during Prohibition Era, are trying to update their weapons. Throwing pies was the old weapon, but the new weapons shoot silly string. Lots of good clean fun, lots of songs and dances and MANY, MANY cans of silly string will be used in this delightful comedy.
BUGSY MALONE is played by Mason Geiger, Jaden McGhee is BLOUSEY BROWN, Duce McClendon is FAT SAM, Sadaqat Ahmed is KNUCKLES, Ella Goksen is TALLULAH, Cooper Neel is FIZZY and Carson Neel is DANDY DAN. A cast of 90 fills out the other roles.
Come step back in time and enjoy BUGSY MALONE on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 PM