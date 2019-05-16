City of Blountstown utility truck recovered in Jackson Co.

Thursday, May 16. 2019
On 05/13/19 at 6:00 A.M., it was discovered that a 2009 International utility truck belonging to the City of Blountstown was missing from the City water well located at 20179 NW Oak Avenue - Blountstown, Florida.

On 05/13/19 at 6:15 A.M., Captain Terry received a phone a call that the vehicle was in the ditch on Bedford Road in Jackson County, Florida. At approximately 6:52 A.M., Deputy Peggy Willis of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and found Corey Evan Guilford in the cab of the truck asleep.

Captain Terry found probable cause to arrest Cory Evan Guilford for Grand Theft Auto contrary to FSS 812.014. The value of the truck is approximately $50,000.00.
