Sheriff's Log for 05/15/19

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, May 15. 2019
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
May 8
Patty Jane Duncan - VOP
Eduardo Gomez - failure to appear
May 9
Forrest Lee Ames - criminal registration
Buck Dillon Teal - out of county warrant
James Albert Willis - failure to appear, battery on officer, firefighter, emt, etc.
May 10
James Darrell Hall - lar/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, probation violation
Jeffrey Brian Laramore - trespassing, failure to appear
David Earl Philyaw - criminal registration
Julie Tibbetts - non support of children or spouse

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 7
Kevontae L. Knight - possession of paraphernalia, obstruct without violence
Christina Lynn Smith - possession of paraphernalia
May 8
Erica Lee Pittman - out of county warrant
Robert Allen Scott - lewd and lascivious battery victim, 12 years of age up to 15 years of age
May 9
Tron D. Carter - failure to appear
Leslie Nicole Strickland - out of county warrant
May 10
Richard Troy Durden - failure to appear
May 11
Michael Dean Haines - out of county warrant
Alex Jordan Reid Kinsey - domestic battery, violation of injunction
Jupiter Collins Drew - aggravated assault

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 