CALHOUN COUNTY
May 8
Patty Jane Duncan - VOP
Eduardo Gomez - failure to appear
May 9
Forrest Lee Ames - criminal registration
Buck Dillon Teal - out of county warrant
James Albert Willis - failure to appear, battery on officer, firefighter, emt, etc.
May 10
James Darrell Hall - lar/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, probation violation
Jeffrey Brian Laramore - trespassing, failure to appear
David Earl Philyaw - criminal registration
Julie Tibbetts - non support of children or spouse
Sheriff's Log for 05/15/19
