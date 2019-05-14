Mr. George Robert Wilkerson, age 70, of Kinard, FL passed away at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Kinard, FL.
George was born December 12, 1948 in Orlando, FL to Otto S. Wilkerson and Nadie L Kelley-Wilkerson. He was raised in Orlando where he resided before moving to Kinard, FL seven years ago. He was a tack truck driver by trade for 50 years. In his work he took pride, but his family was the joy of his life. He was a kind, loving soul who never met a stranger. As an Army veteran, he proudly and honorably served his country in Vietnam. Upon leaving the armed forces he was honored with numerous medals and recognitions, but it was at home that he earned his title of “hero.” A strong, protective leader who went above and beyond to ensure that those around him left his presence with a smile. His wife Brenda can only describe the time shared between them as “the best 32 years of her life.” He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Troy Wilkerson, and 2 grand-daughters Kaci Mae Sims and Katrina Denise Griffin.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Wilkerson; 3 sons, Donald Wilkerson of Apopka, Michael Wilkerson and wife Robin of Windermere, Billy Everett of Clarksville; 3 daughters Melissa and husband Eddie Griffin of Kinard, Trista and husband James Cozart of Umatilla, and Kelly and husband J.D. Sims of Bristol; 1 sister Margie Kannon of Sanford; 12 grandchildren: Candance, Travis, Brittany, Callie, Taylor, Caitlin, Tanner, Allie Mae, Michael, Joshua, Madalynn Lee, and Rowen; 1 great grandson Kaden.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. (CDT) at the home of which he resided: 5601 SW SR 73, Kinard FL 32449. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Peavy Funeral Home in assistance of covering the cost of arrangements.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.