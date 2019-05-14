Gloria Jean Griffin, 74, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was born September 17, 1944 to Lawrence Peacock and Daisy June Simpson in Jackson County, Florida. She loved her puppies and her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kurby Peacock; her daughters, Rhondan Ross and Deborah Griffin Pitts. She is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Peacock (Ann), Mary Kendall (Dan), and Angie White (Dwayne); her grandson, Blake Griffin (Keila); great grandson, Solomon Griffin; and aunt, cousins, and other extended family.
The service will be on Saturday, May 18th, 10:30 am, LifePoint church, 1224 Pedrick rd, Tallahassee, Fl.