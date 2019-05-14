Mrs. Adrienne E. Branning, age 92, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Marianna, FL.
Adrienne was born on February 23, 1927 in Altha to Clydus Bramblett and Ollie (Hall) Bramblett and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a retired LPN with 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clydus Bramblett and Ollie (Hall) Bramblett, husband Harom Branning, son, Jacky Branning, son-in-law, James Crutchfield, grandson, Greg Crutchfield. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith.
Survivors include, one daughter, Peggy Crutchfield of Altha, FL; one brother, Clydus Bramblett, Jr.; three grandchildren, Susanne Bramblett, Christopher Crutchfield and Jennifer Branning; four great-grandchildren, Cara, Heidi, Tyler and Christopher, Jr; three great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Levi and Logan.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Ian Severance officiating. Interment followed in Page Pond Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.