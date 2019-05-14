Floyd Wilson Williams, 81 of Altha, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.
Floyd was born in Cottonwood, Alabama November 1, 1937 to the late Woodrow and Maldria Floyd Williams. He lived in Altha most of his life and worked at St. Joe Paper Company and Rex Lumber for many years.
Other than his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a daughter, Selena Williams Burke.
Survivors include his son, Steve Williams; his daughters, Stephanie Williams, Sheila Shelton and her husband Greg, and Shelly Smith and her husband Ronnie; his brothers Charlie Williams and his wife Judy and Ray Williams and his wife Elaine; a sister, Loretta Shelton; fifteen grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Floyd’s life was held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449