Betty Sapp, 73 of Blountstown, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home.
Betty was born in Blountstown, October 27, 1945, to the late Jack Sapp and Creasey Mae Sutton Champion. She was a former waitress and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild Darren Summerlin
Survivors include her sons, Tim Sapp and his wife Angie of Altha, William Summerlin of Blountstown, Darrell Summerlin and his wife Brenda of Blountstown and henry Fain and his wife TT of Georgia; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and other extended family.
A memorial gathering was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.