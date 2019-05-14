Don Howard Flanders, age 69 of Altha, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Jackson Hospital.
Don was born on August 15, 1949 in Marianna, Florida to the late Millard C. and Ruby Armetta Flanders. He was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He enjoyed driving in the country, eating out, playing the harmonica. He also loved playing checkers, fishing, and gardening, but most of all, he loved his mother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene McCroan, and his brother Houston Flanders.
Don is survived by his brother Marlin Flanders (Ruby) of Tampa, FL, sister Gloria Wilson (Daniel) of Altha, and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Don were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. Interment followed in the New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, FL.
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.