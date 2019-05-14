Richard Wayne (Rickey) Coxwell, age 63, of Blountstown, FL went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Rickey was born on June 20, 1955 in Blountstown, FL to Alton Coxwell, Jr. and Bernice (Armstrong) Coxwell and had lived in Blountstown all of his life. He was retired from the Florida Department of Corrections with 10 years of service. Rickey truly enjoyed golfing, fishing, making golf clubs, reading his Bible and especially loved all his family and spending time with them. He was a 1973 graduate of Blountstown High School and was of the Baptist Faith. Rickey was preceded in death by his father, Alton Coxwell, Jr.
Survivors include, his wife of 37 years, Sue (Wilshire) Coxwell of Blountstown, FL; mother, Bernice Coxwell of Blountstown, FL; two daughters, Heather Raines of Marianna, FL, Leslie Keel and husband, James of Blountstown, FL; two brothers, Michael (Mickey) Coxwell of Blountstown, FL, Charles (Chuck) Coxwell of Blountstown, FL; two sisters, Peggy Thrasher and husband, Mark of Centreville, MS, Cathy McWaters and husband, Ralph (Bo) of Clarksville, FL; seven grandchildren, Logan Kincaid, Jeremiah Keel, Madelyn Raines, Abigail Keel, Jonathan Keel, Jonah Keel and Ava Keel; special aunt and uncle, Ruth and Frank Bracewell of Tallahassee, FL; special cousins, Margie and Tim Laramore of Altha, FL, Shawn Williams of Tallahassee, FL, Sharon Miller and husband, Jody of Tallahassee, FL.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL with Reverend David Goodman and Reverend Tim Rhoads officiating. Interment followed in Boggs Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.