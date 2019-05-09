Credit Union contributes $50,000 for new park bleachers

When the eye of Hurricane Michael passed over Calhoun County, the bleachers at Sam Atkin’s Park were destroyed. This county owned park is heavily used by the residents and the communities surrounding Calhoun County. Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union has donated 8 sets of bleachers, valued at $50,000, to replace the ones damaged for the four main ball fields at the park. The Department of Corrections assisted the county, using two local inmate crews to assemble and install the bleachers. This donation is part of the Credit Union’s on-going commitment to make a difference in the communities they serve.
From left to right: Thomas Flowers, CEO of CLECU, Judy Franklin, Board member CLECU, Ralph Whitfield, Board member CLECU, Gene Bailey, Chairman of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Tim Jenks, Calhoun County Maintenance Superintendent, Chelsea Ranew, Calhoun County Grants & Projects Coordinator, Paul Barber, Dept. of Corrections, James Warner, Dept. of Corrections, Lieutenant Daryl O’Bryan, Dept. of Corrections, Major Motley, Dept. of Corrections.