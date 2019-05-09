State budget with much needed hurricane relief on governor’s desk
Thursday, May 9. 2019
Senator Montford provided these comments with the legislative session in Tallahassee coming to a close, “Nearly seven months after the catastrophic category five hurricane washed over the panhandle the state legislature is ending session with a near $2 billion commitment to recovery. The state has been forced to step up and fund significant portions of the debris cleanup and even immediate infrastructure needs because the federal government has refused to act on a disaster relief package. Recovery from Hurricane Michael will be one of the most difficult challenges our community will face in the next century. For more than half of a year neighbors have relied on neighbors and friends have helped friends but federal support has been non-existent. My colleagues in the state legislature have ensured that the incredible needs do not go unmet, but with the scope and enormity of the problem, the state legislature can merely fill gaps, barely scratching the surface of what will likely end up being a decades long and tens of billions of dollars problem. During the legislative session I sponsored a resolution to urge the federal government to act, which the Senate passed unanimously. I plan to keep delivering that message to Washington, partisanship has to be set aside when it comes to the life and death decisions still being made every day. North Floridians deserve the immediate response from our federal government and nothing less.”
Proposed State Funding for Hurricane Michael, subject to final vote and governor veto:
Total State Investment In Hurricane Michael Recovery: $1.8 Billion
• Emergency Funds Allocated: $1.639 Billion
• SPB 2500, General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2019-2020: $220.9 million
Senate Bill 2500: 2019-20 General Appropriations Act
Restore Critical Life-Safety Services to Panhandle Communities
• Calhoun Liberty Hospital – Rebuild, $3 million
• Jackson Hospital – Emergency Backup Water System, $0.3 million
• Doctors Memorial – Critical Rural Clinic, $1 million
• Mental and Telehealth Services - $0.2 million
• Public Safety Communications Tower – Washington County, $0.6 million
• Volunteer Fire Department – Calhoun County, $0.2 million
• Repair Guard Rails and Replace Road Signs – Liberty County, $0.1 million
• Fire Hydrants and Road Signs – City of Parker, $0.04 million
• New building for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office $1.4 million
Affordable Housing for Displaced Families
• Affordable Housing for Hurricane Recovery – $115 million
Rebuild Local Government Infrastructure
• Grant program for local governments and schools in Division of Emergency
Management, $25 million
• Jackson County Courthouse Repairs, $1.6 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Blountstown Infrastructure, $0.8 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Altha Infrastructure, $0.6 million
• Repair and Rebuild Calhoun County Infrastructure, $0.6 million
• Repair and Rebuild Franklin County Infrastructure, $0.8 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Port St. Joe Infrastructure, $0.3 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Wewahitchka Infrastructure, $0.6 million
• Repair and Rebuild Gulf County Infrastructure, $0.9 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Parker Infrastructure, $0.2 million
• Repair and Rebuild Gadsden County Infrastructure, $0.3 million
• City of Gretna Water System Damage, $0.08 million
• City of Callaway Storm Water System Repairs, $0.5 million
• Bay County Storm Water and Wastewater System Repairs, $1.9 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Quincy Infrastructure, $.08 million
• Repair and Rebuild City of Chattahoochee Infrastructure, $.08 million
•Repair and Rebuild Liberty County Infrastructure, $0.8 million
• Repair and Rebuild Washington County Agriculture Center, $0.05 million
• Repair and Rebuild Bay County Infrastructure, $1.4 million
Critical County and Municipal Road Repairs
• County and Municipal Roads, $15 million
• City of Callaway Road Repairs, $0.5 million
• Panama City Roadways and Drainage Repairs, $0.5 million
• Bay County Road Repair and Traffic Safety, $3.8 million
• City of Lynn Haven Road Repair, $1 million Rebuild Education Facilities and Increase Investment in K-12 Schools
• Student Enrollment Decline – Hold Harmless, $14.18 million
• Special Facility School Construction – Jackson County, $19.1 million
• Special Facility School Construction – Liberty County, $6.1 million
Restore Tourism & Recreational Opportunities
• Veterans Memorial Railroad Park – Liberty County, $0.08 million
• Local Parks and Sports Complex – City of Parker, $0.04 million
Technical Support for Local Governments to Secure Reimbursements
• Division of Emergency Management Local Government Assistance, 20 FTE and $1.5 million
• City of Parker Emergency Protective Measures, $.03 million
• Bay County Emergency Protective Measures, $0.6 million
Additional Hurricane Relief and Preparedness Initiatives
Tax Relief for Impacted Property Owners
• Partnership with Triumph Gulf Coast – $15 million TF
Additional Hurricane Relief and Preparedness Initiatives
• Tax Relief for Impacted Property Owners – Partnership with Triumph Gulf Coast - $15 million
• County and Municipal Roads – SB 7068 provides an additional $20 million
