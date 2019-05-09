Tiger Track Team has big finish at state meet

In a strong follow up performance from the previous two years at the FHSAA State Championships, the BHS Tiger Track and Field team delivered the goods despite thunder, lightning and rain that plagued the first day of the two day contest. The excursion to Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida was attended by six girls and three boys who competed in the following seven events:
Boys 110 meter high hurdles – Darian Mills
Girls 4 x 100 meter relay - Aliya Everett, “Minnie” Rives, Billie Thurman, and “Rocky” Scales
Boys 1600 meter and 3200 meter run – Xander Peacock
Girls Discus Throw – Teanna Peterson, Maria Rebollar
Boys Discus Throw and Shot Put - Cody Peavy
In all, fifty six high school teams were represented by athletes from all around the state who competed in seventeen different running, jumping and throwing competitions and one new exhibition event (the javelin throw) which will be a competitive contest next season.
The first day of competition saw the preliminary running events for the 110 meter high hurdles and 4 x 100 meter relay, the girls discus finals, boys shot put finals and 3200 meter run. Freshman and Regional Champion Darian Mills (110m HH) ran in the pouring rain and won his heat with an impressive time of 15.29 seconds which placed him as the number two seed for the following day's finals.
The girls 4 x 100m relay team, made up of seniors Aliya Everett, Minnie Rives, Ricquel Scales, and freshman Billie Thurman ran in the third heat with a time of 51.70 seconds and did not advance to the finals.
In the girls discus, senior Maria Rebollar made the longest throw of her career at 91 feet 2 inches and finished seventeenth in the competition while senior Teanna Peterson unloaded with a school and personal record setting throw of 110 feet 9 inches and won the team's first medal of the Championship by placing seventh in the State. This was Teanna's first visit to the State Championships and she truly rose to the occasion.
Junior Cody Peavy, qualifying for the shot put for the first time, made his warm up throws in ankle deep water along with the rest of the competitors before the throwing circle was “blown out” with a leaf blower. At the conclusion of his event, Cody came in sixteenth of twenty four athletes.
Finally, after several lightning delays, junior Xander Peacock prepared to return to the 3200 meter race (2 mile) to better his seventeenth place 10:14.53 time at last year's event. Xander did just that and finished in fourteenth place in a grueling race at the end of a very long day with a time of 10:05.21. The first day of the meet concluded at about 10:30 pm and all went back to their hotels for a good night's rest to get ready for the next day's events.
The second day of the meet included the finals for three Tiger boys events; the 1600 meter run, boys discus throw, and the 110meter high hurdles.
The 1600 meter run (1 mile), which was junior Xander Peacock's second qualifying race, was packed with some heavy hitters from around the state. This was Xanders first time at the State meet for this event. He finished the race with the fastest time of his career of 4:43.70 which put him in twentieth place.
The second State event for junior Cody Peavy was discus. He returned as this year's Regional Champion and was looking to improve on his 115 foot 7 inch throw from the 2018 meet which gave him a nineteenth place finish. He did not disappoint. Cody was ranked number nine coming in to the event and after four throws, he defeated twenty other athletes and earned the second medal for the Tigers with a throw of 134 feet 9 inches and a fourth place finish, surpassing both his and his coach's expectations.
Lastly, in the finals for the 110 meter high hurdles, freshman Darian Mills went up against eight of the best hurdlers in the State of Florida. As a freshman and first time State level competitor, the pressure was enormous. Darian finished the race with a time of 15.46 which gave him a fifth place finish and the team's third state medal!
Coach Jim Van Cleve said, “Both Coach Jackson and I are extremely proud of these young athletes. They have all worked very hard and have made substantial gains over the course of the season. We have a nine lane asphalt track to practice on, which we are thankful for, but that is it. We have no throwing circles or safety nets, no jumping pits, nothing to high jump over or land on and minimal equipment with which to practice. Each and every member of our team, along with our entire community, have been through some very trying times this year and are still dealing with the after effects of Hurricane Michael. Despite all of these circumstances and setbacks, our athletes were able to overcome these obstacles and we produced two Regional Champions, nine State qualifiers and 3 State medalists! We are looking forward to continuing to build on this year's successes next year. My hope is that the leaders of this community, our State Legislators, and US Congress can come together to provide the kids in this community with all of the facilities they need and deserve to practice and work safely at developing their athletic skills.”