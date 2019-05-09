The Calhoun County School District will be hosting a Pre-K and Kindergarten Awareness meeting.
Public and private providers of early learning and preschool programs as well as representatives from the Public Library and churches are invited to attend.
The School District will share the importance of early learning (5 years and under). Our goal is that all children are prepared for Kindergarten.
Kindergarten teachers will present “What every child should know before entering Kindergarten”. Information and resources will be shared so that parents, grandparents, and people who serve our children within our community are aware of what it means to be Kindergarten Ready.
The meeting will be held on Monday, May 20th, at the Calhoun County Public Library in the Heritage Room from 1:00 – 2:30. For more information, please contact the Special Programs Office at (850) 674 – 8734 ext. 230.