Legals for 05-08-19

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky Robinson is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 51
YEAR OF 2016
29-1N-08-0001-0011-0000
Begin at the SW Corner of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 35 yards for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run North 35 yards, thence West 35 yards, thence South 35 yards, thence East 35 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, and being a part of the NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
2001 FTWD SINGLEWIDE MOBILE HOME, BEARING ID #GAFLY07A47865F221, HAVING A TITLE NO: 83057363, LYING AND BEING SITUATE THEREON. TITLE HELD IN THE NAMES OF: JAMES OR CLARLA STANLEY
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mary Lucille Stanley (EST)
C/O Jessie David Stanley
17272 NW Stanley Rd.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Calhoun County Airpor
REPLACEMENT AND INSTALLATION OF Runway & Taxiway Lighting, Wind CONES
The County of Calhoun is soliciting bids from qualified contractors for the replacement and installation of airport runway and taxiway lighting and wind cones at the Calhoun County Agri Park Airport located at 16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha, Florida.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. CDT, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. CDT located at 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida. Bids should be submitted to:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue, Room 130
Blountstown, Florida 32324
Bids may be delivered in person, by carrier or by mail. It is the sole responsibility of the vendor to see that his/her bid is received in proper time. No late bids will be considered.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Calhoun County Airport Runway & Taxiway Lighting, Wind Cones” Include the date and time of the bid opening on the front of the envelope.
Questions regarding this bid should be directed to Paul Laramore at 850-866-0041.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2019-CP-000015
IN THE RE: THE ESTATE OF GLENDA FAYE VICKERY
Decedent
ORDER OF SUMMARY
ADMINISTRATION
THIS CAUSE came before the Court on the Verified Petition for Summary Administration (”Petition”) of the estate of GLENDA FAYE VICKERY (”Decedent”) filed by BRANTON VICKERY (Petitioner”). The Court has considered the evidence, argument of counsel, pleadings and papers of record, and is otherwise fully advised in the premises. Upon such consideration, the Court finds as follows:
1. Decedent was a domiciliary of Calhoun County, Florida at the time of her passing.
2. Decedent died on June 28, 2018, in Panama City, Bay County, Florida
3. The Last Will and Testament executed by Decedent on June 13, 2011, and as witness by Robie Bennett as sworn to by her in the Oath of Witness to Will filed in this matter is a validly executed will.
4. This cause is property before this Court as to jurisdiction and venue.
5. Petitioner was Decedent’s grandson at the time of Decedent’s death, and Decedent had no surviving spouse.
6. The only known assets of the Estate are financial account(s) held at PeopleSouth Bank, Blountstown, Florida 32424, of undetermined amounts and a life insurance annuity valued at approximately $27,718.76, but which together are not expected to exceed the threshold for the estate qualifying for summary administration.
7. Although Petitioner states the Estate is not indebted, a Notice to Creditors will be published according to applicable law.
According, it is: ORDER AND ADJUDGED:
1.The Petition for Summary Administration is GRANTED, and the Last Will and Testament of Decedent dated June 13, 2011 is admitted to probate.
2. There be immediate distribution of the estates of Decedent as follows:
Name: Branton Vickery as Attorney-in- Fact for Rebecca Faye Vickery
Address: 23340 NE Branton Vickery Road, Blountstown, Florida 32424
Assets, Share or Amount: 50%
Name: Branton Vickery
Address:23340 NE Branton Vickery Road, Blountstown, Florida 32424
Assets, Share or Amount: 50%
It has been noted by the Court that beneficiary, Rebecca Faye Vickery, suffers from cerebral palsy, that Petitioners is her attorney-in-fact, and has been and will continue to provide for her care as long as she lives.
3. Those to whom specified assets of Decedent’s Estate are distributed by this order have the right to receive and collect those assets and to maintain actions to enforce their rights.
4. Petitioner shall have the authority to distribute and dispose of said assets as necessary to complete administration of the Estate, including any insurance claims and repairs needed to property as a result of Hurricane Michael, and payment of any valid debts which may be presented.
5. The Court reserves jurisdiction to entertain any requests for other and further relief as may be required.
DONE AND ORDERED this 15th day of April, 2019, at Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida
SHONNA YOUNG GAY
Circuit Judge
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Silas Green Road SCOP
This project will include paving and resurfacing of approximately 1.65 miles of an existing county road. The project will also include the associated drainage improvements.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the
F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2018 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “2019-003 Silas Green Road SCOP.”
Bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. (CST), on June 4, 2019, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on June 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOLS
Blountstown HighSchool
Hurricane Michael Emergency Reroof
20859 CentralAvenue, #g20
Blountstown, FL 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includesEmergency Hurricane Roof Repairs to prevent further leakage on Blountstown High School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL.This work includes partial to complete reroofing of all the buildings on campus.All Bids must be on a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A MandatoryPre-Bid Conference will be held for Certified Roofing/General Contractors on May 21, 2019 at 10:00AM CST at Blountstown High School at 18597 NE State Road 69, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Calhoun County District Schools will receive sealed bids until 2:00PM CSTon May 28, 2019in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave,Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at2:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Rd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308. An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Jason Minor - Unit 6 South
Kayla Gay - Unit 57 North
Brooke Fleck - Units 11 & 16 South
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Plummer International Investments, C/O Jon Plummer is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 98
YEAR OF 2017
Parcel # 32-1N-08-0660-0001-0800
Lot 8, Block 1, McClellan’s Addition to City of Blountstown as shown in Plat Book 1, Page 6 in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mr. James Alford (DEC)
C/O Betty J. Watson
6035 Fox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF FICTITIOUS NAME REGISTRATION
We hereby give notice to register in compliance with Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of New Impressions Salon and Supply, 16455 SE River St., Blountstown, FL 32424 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, FL
Owner is Angela Bowers, 474 Bienville Court, Alford, FL 32420.
