Mrs. Glenda Joan Hughes, age 78, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Blountstown.
Glenda was born on December 20, 1940 in Birmingham, AL to Frank Grogan and Katie Bell (Cate) Grogan and had lived in Blountstown and Wewahitchka for most of her life. She worked at several different jobs including working as a Florist. She truly loved gardening, cooking for her family and baking cakes. Glenda loved her family, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Grogan and Katie Bell (Cate), son Lesley Hanvey, sister, Marylin Blackwell. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include: One son, Michael Hanvey of Blountstown, FL; One daughter, Susan Machelle Stanley of Blountstown, FL; Three sisters, Jackie Shook of Wewahitchka, FL, Anita Davis of Wewahitchka, FL, Patsy Hietshew and husband, Eddie of Lynn Haven, FL; Four grandchildren, Stephen Lee Stanley, Kayla Machelle Stanley, Ryan Michael Hanvey and Matthew Floyd Hanvey; and several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 6:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.