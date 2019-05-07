James Myron Pope 82, of Scotts Ferry and Rockledge, FL, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Known locally as Jimmy, he was born April 2, 1037 in the Scotts Ferry area of Calhoun County to Vilas and Jim Pope. He graduated from Blountstown High School in 1955 then attended Balls Technology Institute in Nashville, TN. After graduating he was hired by the Eastern Missile Test Range assigned to the tracking station in Antiqua B.W.I where he met his wife Carole. They married March 26, 1961. After being drafted in the Army he returned to attend college at Auburn University in Auburn, AL where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1967. After graduating he worked for Westinghouse in research and development of underwater weapons in the Pacific Northwest. He returned to Florida in 1969 and retired in 2005 as a Program Manager for the Eastern Test Range. He was predeceased by his father and his sister, Donna.
He is survived by his mother, Vilas and his wife, Carole.
A memorial will be held at Williams Memorial Methodist Church in Scotts Ferry at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember him may contribute to the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement or Williams Memorial Methodist Church in Scotts Ferry.