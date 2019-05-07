Jacquelyn D. Faircloth, age 39, of Wewahitchka, FL went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Wewahitchka.
Jacquelyn was born on January 28, 1980 in Mobile, AL to John B. Faircloth and Deborah (Hudson) Faircloth and had lived in Wewahitchka for past eight years coming from Mobile. Jacquelyn was a loving mother, daughter and sister with a huge heart, who never net a stranger. She always tried to help everyone she could. Jacquelyn will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and her special friend Ronald Mayhann, who loved her and her children very much. She was a caregiver and a member of New Harvest Fellowship Holiness Church in Wewahitchka. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osuaido Alaya-Badillo
Survivors include, father, John B. Faircloth and Pam of Wewahitchka, FL; mother, Deborah (Hudson) Wallace of Mobile, AL; one son, Juleen Badillo of Wewahitchka, FL; two daughters, Jala Moulds of Wewahitchka, FL, Jalyan Badillo of Wewahitchka, FL; three brothers, John A. Faircloth of Carrabelle, FL, Gary L. Wallace, Jr. of Mobile, AL, Corey D. Wallace of Mobile, AL.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm (CDT) at New Harvest Fellowship Holiness Church in Wewahitchka, FL with Reverend Eddie Causes officiating. Interment will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 11:00 am (CDT) until service time at 12:00 pm (CDT) at New Harvest Fellowship Holiness Church in Wewahitchka, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.