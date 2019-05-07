Amanda Elizabeth Dickens, 91 of Blountstown, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Panama City.
Amanda was born January 14, 1928 to the late Jasper Newton Miller and Barbara Mae Robertson. She lived in Blountstown since 1974 and was a homemaker and had worked as a home health aide and a certified nursing assistant. Amanda also ran Homespun Treasures, a local craft store in Blountstown for 11 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Dickens and a grandchild, Craig Lott.
Survivors include her son, Leslie Dickens of Panama City; three daughters, Betty Lott-Bourne and her husband Tom of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Jan Dickens-Munkers and her husband Mark of Ames, Oklahoma and Marleen Attaway and her husband Guy of Clarksville; a sister, Marjorie Gore of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren, Marsha Lott, Brad and Shasta Brown, Angelina, Khrystal and Chance Attaway and Summer Attaway Hansford; great grandchildren Jakobe Attaway, Ava Baker, Madison, Faith and Khloe Hathaway and; a great great grandchild Bayler El Bennett.
Funeral services were held Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi with burial in Dickens Family Cemetery near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. 850-674-5449