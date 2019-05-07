Mary Bernice Arrant, 90 of Blountstown, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born October 20, 1928 to the late A.Z. Connell and Effie Alday. She was a custodian for Calhoun County for many years and a founding member of First Assembly of God in Blountstown.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Millard Arrant; a daughter, Joann Harris and her husband, Donald of Blountstown; grandchildren, Rita Neel Clark and her husband, John, Judy Whitfield and William Garrett, all of Blountstown; ten step grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Mary’s life were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown with Reverend Michael Presley officiating. Interment followed in Sunny Hill Cemetery near Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449