Tigers move to 16-4 on the year

On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Marianna and picked up a 4-3 win in 8 innings over the Bulldogs. Josh Evans got the start on the mound and pitched 7 innings. He allowed 2 runs on 7 hits while striking out 4. Colton Ryals pitched the final inning allowing 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 2. Jace Porter was 2-3 at the plate with a double and a RBI. Ryals was 2-3 with a double and a RBI. Clark Kelley was 2-4.
On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Seminole County, Ga. and picked up a 7-4 win. Treven Smith got the start on the mound and went 4.1 innings allowing 4 runs on 3 hits with 2 strikeouts. Mi'Kis Engram pitched 1.2 innings not allowing a run on 2 hits with 1 strikeout. Trace Horne threw the final inning not allowing a run on 1 hit. Jordan Jerkins was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI's, Javian Rives was 2-4 with a double.
On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Sneads for a district contest and suffered their 4th loss of the season by a score of 5-3. Javian Rives was the starting pitcher and went 4.2 innings allowing 4 runs on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts. Colton Ryals threw the final 1.1 inning allowing 1 run on 1 hit with 1 strikeout. Jordan Jerkins, Colton Ryals, and Trent Peacock had 1 hit each.
The Tigers played Marianna at home on Tuesday and will host Graceville on Friday at 6:00, this will also be our senior night. On Monday the Tigers will host Poplar Springs at 6:00, and travel to Liberty County on Tuesday for a 5:30 start time. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!!