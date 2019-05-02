Local students perform at Chipola’s Poetry Cafe

Chipola College’s Literature/Language Department hosted the Chipola Poetry Café April 9 before a packed house in the Experimental Theatre of the Center for the Arts.
The event began with a lecture by Jamey Jones, Poet Laureate of Northwest Florida. Jones is an English professor at Pensacola State College and author of Blue Rain Morning, a collection of poems.
Jones interspersed his talk with readings of his own poems, many of them new and unpublished works. Following the entertaining lecture, local poets, many of them Chipola students, read their own works to the packed auditorium.
Students and faculty from Chipola’s Honors Society attended the event as one of their honors symposia. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society provided coffee and dessert for attendees. Kurt McInnis, assistant professor of English, emceed the event.
Local poets reading at the event were: Melody Holt, Randi Thomas Zayla Ard, Brianna McDonald, Josh Smith, Karah McDougald, Chris Dulong, Carolyn Jane McInnis, Ashley Hess, Emily Tetlow, Daisy White, David Cobb and Kurtis Neil McInnis.