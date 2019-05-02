Chipola holds awards ceremony

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.
The following students received academic awards: Garrett Steverson of Chipley, National Leadership in Business; Carolyn McInnis of Marianna, Freshman Honors Award in English; Breeana Bennett of Altha, Sophomore Honors English Award; Garrett S. McDaniel of Sneads, Biology for Science Majors; Matthew Graham Bruner of Marianna, Health Sciences Award; Sheridan B. Padgett of Marianna, Freshman Chemistry; Tamarique Jones of Greenwood, Sophomore Chemistry; Mary E. Brown of Hosford, Calculus I; Tristan M. Mulder of Grand Ridge, Calculus II; Jacob D. Murley of Ponce de Leon, Calculus III; Kami Presley of Altha, Accounting – AA/AS; Celina Jones of Chipley, Accounting - BSBA; Benjamin Bridges of Marianna, General Management - BSBA; Chase Roberts of Marianna, Computer Science – AA/AS; Jeremy Porter of Quincy, Strategic Management - BSBA; Andrew Bizaillion of Alford, Social and Behavioral Science Award; and Maxwell L. Harrell of Marianna, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award.
The following students received scholarship academic awards: Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown and Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, Phi Theta Kappa Coca Cola Gold Scholarship; Cydney Granberry of Marianna, Tazjhani Baker, FAMU Transfer Scholarships. Kendra Moses of Bonifay, Ronald (Blake) Angerbrandt of Alford, Mackenzie Miles of Chipley, FSU/ PC Dean’s Choice Scholarship; Calen Sims of Marianna, Jackson (Grey) Basford of Bristol, Madison Kent of Panama City, FL, Academic Scholarship.
Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Dustin Hostetter of Quincy, Automotive Technology; Brandy Green of Panama City, FL, Corrections; Ted Burdeshaw of Marianna, Firefighting; Lejla Hill of Crestview, Law Enforcement; Leigh-Anne Alejos of Quincy, Cosmetology; Joshua Baker of Marianna, Welding; Billy Bodiford of Bristol, Engineering Technology and Jonathan Wickham of Marianna, Civil Engineering Technology.
Two students received awards for athletics: Shaela Lynn Gardner, Charlton Keen Scholar Athlete Award and Amy Woodham of Marianna, Neal Sportsmanship Award.
The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Maxwell L. Harrell of Marianna, Science Club; Ansleigh Walters of Chipley and Kaci Compton of Chipley, SGA; Isabella Wilson of Bonifay, Honors; Alyssa Cross, Korbin Haller, Adrian Johnson Cruz, Scott Ludlow, Kami Presley, Kylee Rhodes, Joseph sims, Phi Beta Lambda State Competitors; Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown and Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, PTK All Florida Academic Team; LaNia Baker of Greenwood, BSU.
Three awards were given to non-students. The student body selected, Kristie Mosley for the Distinguished Service Faculty Award; Latresha Bighem Moore, for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award and Linda Morales, for the Distinguished Professional Award.