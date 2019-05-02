Kristy Terry will lead Inland Long Term Recovery as executive dir.

CALHOUN/JACKSON COUNTIES, FL - The North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group (NFI LTRG) Board of Directors announced Thursday that Kristy Terry will lead the organization as their executive director.
“Kristy has been a part of the Hurricane Michael recovery efforts from the very beginning. The Board is excited to have her continued support and experience in a greater capacity to help our counties in recovery and advocacy,” said Kevin Yoder, chair of the board.
Ms. Terry has served as executive director of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce for the past 11 years and will continue to provide support for the Chamber alongside her new role.
“Many have put in countless hours to lay a firm foundation for the long-term recovery group to build upon. I appreciate the role that this organization can play in local recovery, and look forward to leading efforts to help us rebuild, stronger than ever,” said Terry.
The mission of the NFI LTRG is to coordinate recovery services and build resiliency for Jackson and Calhoun county individuals, families and entities adversely impacted by Hurricane Michael. The organization does not offer direct services, but is a connector of resources, will advocate and potentially raise funds to meet needs directly, if necessary. As director, Ms. Terry will oversee efforts to accomplish the mission by working with the board of directors, local and national nonprofit partners, as well as ten (10) key committees focused on various components of community recovery.
Ms. Terry is a native of Blountstown and has more than 20 years experience working with non-profit organizations. She began her career with the Alabama Press Association in Birmingham while attending Samford University. She went on to work with the Georgia Press Association in Atlanta before moving back to Florida and working with Herrle Communications Group (now Salter>Mitchell) public relations firm in Tallahassee where she worked with clients such as the Florida Retail Association, Florida School Board Association, and Buckle Up Florida, among others.
The North Florida Inland LTRG has applied for 501c-3 status and is completely funded through grants and private donations. Since organizing, they have received guidance and counsel from the Disaster Leadership Team (DLT) and were recently awarded administrative funding from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, as well as United Way of Northwest Florida.
Next steps for the organization are to hire staff to help connect unmet needs with resources, develop partnerships, and create a strategic plan for maximum impact. Visit www.northfloridarecovery.org to learn more about NFI LTRG and to sign up for their e-newsletter. You can also like them on facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthFLRecovery
or follow @NorthFLRecovery on Twitter.