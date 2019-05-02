The Integrated Special Operations Training Facility (ISOTF) in Calhoun County previously owned by KRATOS International, a global defense contractor, has been acquired by local investors Michele and Art Kimbrough and re-opened as SECURUS TRAINING.
Located on 70 acres in the middle of nearly 7000 acres of woodlands just south of Altha in Calhoun County, “The Facility”, as it is known in the community, came under local ownership just before Hurricane Michael devastated the region. The Facility Compound is composed of 18 buildings, including a two-story Live-Fire Close Quarters Battle (CQB) structure, and provides lodging, messing, storage and classroom support for trainees and their sponsoring organizations.
After extensive rebuilding, SECURUS TRAINING re-opened February 1st and delivered its first programs for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The business has been operating full speed ever since and is rapidly expanding its courses and offerings to law enforcement, corrections, military and security firms along with the addition of corporate leadership team-building training and citizen firearms mastery programs.
Michele Tabor Kimbrough, Chairman and CEO of SECURUS TRAINING, is a Veteran Army Officer & Pilot (both helicopter and fixed wing aircraft) having held positions as Battalion Military Intelligence, Battalion Plans and Training, Company Flight Operations, Airfield Operations, VIP Support and Company Executive Officer. She is an award-winning artist and owner of The Art Factory in downtown Marianna. Michele’s husband, Art Kimbrough, serves as President of SECURUS TRAINING. He is the former CEO of the Jackson County Chamber, the owner of Overstreet Funeral Group, and Group Chair for Vistage International, the world’s leading CEO peer group executive development organization.
The professional staff at SECURUS TRAINING includes military and corporate disciplined leaders with decades of first-hand experience. Master Trainer John Sieh is the firm’s VP of Global Operations. He has 25 years of experience training elite special operations and law enforcement groups across the globe and his expertise as a trainer is backed up by nearly 20 years active duty special forces combat experience. Blountstown native Joey Peacock is VP Global Client Success and Corporate Training, and Richard Biss, also of Blountstown, is VP Global Facilities and Training.
SECURUS TRAINING provides high-risk, live -fire tactical leadership and skills training in as close to real-world situational environments as safely possible. SECURUS’ live-action Training Management System is unique in the industry and has been globally perfected over three decades in some of the most intense “life and death” environments around the world.
SECURUS TRAINING’S elite trainers have decades of active duty experience in military and law enforcement special operations as both operators and trainers. The TATSOR curriculum (Training At The Speed Of Real) and methods developed by Master Trainer John Sieh are globally recognized and used by many of the World’s most sophisticated professionals and organizations.
SECURUS TRAINING also provides Businesses, Churches, and Schools with Site Security reviews, Active Shooter training and Employee Survival training, along with Corporate Retreats.
For more information about SECURUS TRAINING and the professional, corporate, and citizen programs it offers, go to WWW.SECURUSTRAINING.COM
or contact Joey Peacock at 850-584-0073, email joey.peacock@securustraining.com
.