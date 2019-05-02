Woman’s Club recognizes local veterans with program

On April 24th, local veterans were honored at an Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club. Terry Tanner-Smith, Club President, emceed the event. In opening remarks, Tanner-Smith shared an example of the rich history the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) has in honoring veterans.
During WWI, GFWC, under the direction of the YMCA, formed its own overseas unit. Although 100 girls were accepted into the program, fighting ceased before the girls were able to depart. The unit still shipped out in early 1919 to aid the troops stationed throughout France, Belgium, and Germany where they performed rolling canteen duties. GFWC continued to assist the Red Cross and train nurses throughout both World Wars, the Korean and the Vietnam Wars.
The Blountstown High School FFA set up a display of flags representing each branch of service. The display complimented the room adorned in red, white and blue. Alvin Webb’s acapella rendition of the National Anthem sent patriotic spirits soaring. The boutonnieres on each veteran’s chest made for quick identification of these honored guests. Thank you to Benjamin Walden Creations for the red carnations as well as Shiver’s Florist and The Daisy Patch for the lovely floral arrangements.
The first guest speaker represented the Honor Flight Network, a national organization dedicated to transporting veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. There are currently 21,032 veterans on the Honor Flight’s waitlist, with WWII veterans being a top priority, followed by veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War. To learn more about the Honor Flight Network, please visit www.honorflight.org
. On behalf of the Blountstown Woman’s Club, Sandy Voss, Sally Blizzard, Nina MacAlvin and Gidget Thomas, members of the Public Issues Community Service Project, presented the Honor Flight program with a $100 donation.
Dr. James Oenbrink, a general practitioner in Blountstown, shared a few harrowing experiences from the time he served in Vietnam. One memorable antidotes included his transport from the airport to camp in a bus with wire screen over the windows to keep grenades from being tossed into the vehicle. His heroism in the field leaves him as one of the most highly decorated veterans in the medical field.
The final speaker was Jared Lilly, son of Joe and Janice Lilly. Mr. Lilly’s experiences in the Marines took him far from his hometown of Blountstown. His vivid recollections of the bonds between his fellow service men and the burden of losing his friends were heart wrenching. Dustin Malphurs, Campus Pastor of Rivertown Community Church, blessed the meal. Businesses donating food items included Captain D’s, Ramsey’s Cash Saver, Ruby Tuesday, Sonny’s BBQ and The Swamp Shack. While enjoying the tasty fare each veteran introduced themselves, their branch and years of service.
As the event was coming to a close door prizes were drawn. Due to the generous donations from 1687 Foundation, Altha Diner, AutoZone, Badcock Home Furniture, Bizzie Beez Quilters of Blountstown, Blountstown Small Engine Services, Bath Scrubs by Nina, Calhoun-Liberty Employees Credit Union, Calhoun County Health Department, Layne & Barth Family Dentistry, Encompass Home Health, Fiddler’s Steam House & Oyster Bar, Florida Peanut Producers, Headz Up Nailz 4 You, Hungry Howie’s, McMillian’s Nursery, Initial Outfitters, Mattie’s Restaurant, Paparazzi Jewelry by Nina, Parramore Too Restaurant, Pizza Hut, PoFolks Restaurant, SandBar & Grill, Scandy-White Boats, Subway, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital-Blountstown, The King House, The Sweet Shack and Young Living by Nina each veteran received a door prize and a gift bag. It was overwhelming to witness the instant kinship shared among those who served.