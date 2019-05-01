Calhoun County
April 24
Tory E. Stone - battery, battery, battery, battery, Larc/petit 1st offense, battery/felon battery result from bodily harm, disability
April 25
Rodney Leon Broxton - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Melissa Posey Cessna - violation of probation
Amanda Cooper - crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm
Dakota William Jones - convicted felon registration
Jason Neel -convicted felon registration
Garry Maurice Reed - violation of probation,
April 26
Henry Demarkus Fain - violation of probation
Lenore Fain - possess methamphetaine, deliver/distribute/other schedule III or IV
Ronnie Taylor - violation of conditional release
April 27
Joshua Drew Dorsey - battery
Wesley Anderton Hill - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, assault/intent threat to do violence, aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon, damage property/criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more, moving traffic violation/reckless drive damage person or property
Sheriff's Log for 05/01/19
