Sheriff's Log for 05/01/19

Calhoun County
April 24
Tory E. Stone - battery, battery, battery, battery, Larc/petit 1st offense, battery/felon battery result from bodily harm, disability
April 25
Rodney Leon Broxton - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Melissa Posey Cessna - violation of probation
Amanda Cooper - crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm
Dakota William Jones - convicted felon registration
Jason Neel -convicted felon registration
Garry Maurice Reed - violation of probation,
April 26
Henry Demarkus Fain - violation of probation
Lenore Fain - possess methamphetaine, deliver/distribute/other schedule III or IV
Ronnie Taylor - violation of conditional release
April 27
Joshua Drew Dorsey - battery
Wesley Anderton Hill - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, assault/intent threat to do violence, aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon, damage property/criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more, moving traffic violation/reckless drive damage person or property

Liberty County
Apri 23
Jessika Turner - violation of probation
April 25
Jessie William Hobby - battery on person 65 years of age or older
April 26
David Wright - grand theft 300 dollars less 10K dollars from victime 65 years of age
Brenda Marie Tompkins - possession of paraphernalia
Haley Gossett - child neglect, unlawful possessio of prescription drugs
April 27
Robert Koonz - possession of paraphernalia, predispo or ammo by convicted Florida felon
Richard Troy Durden - trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of schedule II substance
Stadrick Larene Daughtrey - possession of cannabis with intent to sell/deliver, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license
April 28
Teela Caldwell - possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana
James Lucas Kirkland - driving while license suspended with knowledge
