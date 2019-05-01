Legals for 05-01-19
Wednesday, May 1. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 51
YEAR OF 2016
29-1N-08-0001-0011-0000
Begin at the SW Corner of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 35 yards for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run North 35 yards, thence West 35 yards, thence South 35 yards, thence East 35 yards to POINT OF BEGINNING, and being a part of the NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
2001 FTWD SINGLEWIDE MOBILE HOME, BEARING ID #GAFLY07A47865F221, HAVING A TITLE NO: 83057363, LYING AND BEING SITUATE THEREON. TITLE HELD IN THE NAMES OF: JAMES OR CLARLA STANLEY
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mary Lucille Stanley (EST)
C/O Jessie David Stanley
17272 NW Stanley Rd.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on June 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Invitation for Bid
IFB No. GC2018092545_024001_5218: Overhead Door Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Carr-Clarksville Fire Department | 19024 NW State Road 73, Clarksville, FL 32430
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project
•To request a copy of the bid specification package please email bids@synergynds.com
•Bids shall be received no later than 5/8/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545_024001_5218: Overhead Door Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Invitation for Bid
IFB No. GC2018092545_001001_5251: Roof Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Senior Citizens Building | 135 Cayson Street, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project
•To request a copy of the bid specification package please email bids@synergynds.com
•Bids shall be received no later than 5/8/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545_001001_5251: Roof Repair Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Invitation for Bid
IFB No. GC2018092545_004001_7057: Roof Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Extension Building | 342 E. Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project
•To request a copy of the bid specification package please email bids@synergynds.com
•Bids shall be received no later than 5/8/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545_004001_7057: Roof Repair Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Invitation for Bid
IFB No. GC2018092545_006001_5253: Overhead Door Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ (Contractor Direct Repair Program) in limited partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County Road Department | 16203 SW Charlie Wood Rd, Blountstown, FL 32424
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project
•To request a copy of the bid specification package please email bids@synergynds.com
•Bids shall be received no later than 5/8/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
•Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545_006001_5253: Overhead Door Services
•Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law.
•Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
•Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Factors other than price may affect the bid award, such as ability to complete work in allotted time, quality of work performed, criteria of the FMIT Member, or other contributing factors.
•Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected.
•SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program
Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing hurricanemichael@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Calhoun County
Damaged Sign Replacement
This project will include furnishing and installing new road signs on new u-channel posts to replace all signs the Calhoun County Road System that were damaged due to Hurricane Michael. Damaged guardrail locations vary throughout the county. An inventory with lat/lon locations of damaged signs can be provided upon request.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Brandon Purvis at (850) 674-3300 or at bpurvis@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County Damaged Sign Replacement”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM(CST), on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Calhoun County
Damaged Guardrail Replacement
This project will include furnishing and installing new guardrail to replace all guardrail on the Calhoun County Road System that were damaged due to Hurricane Michael. Damaged guardrail locations vary throughout the county. An inventory with lat/lon locations of damaged guardrail can be provided upon request.
Specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Brandon Purvis at (850) 674-3300 or at bpurvis@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County Damaged Guardrail Replacement”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM(CST), on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019CP14
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NELLIE JANE BRANTLEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Nellie Jane Brantley, deceased, whose date of death was December 24, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 24, 2091,
Personal Representative:
Dawn Monteith
66 Marie Circle
Crawfordville, FL 32327
Attorney for Personal Representative:
John A. Grant
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0946532
2121-C Killarney Way
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Telephone: (850) 702-9400
Fax: (850) 702-9410
E-Mail: john@johngrantlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: nancy@johngrantlaw.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Calhoun County Airport REPLACEMENT AND INSTALLATION OF Runway & Taxiway Lighting, Wind CONES
The County of Calhoun is soliciting bids from qualified contractors for the replacement and installation of airport runway and taxiway lighting and wind cones at the Calhoun County Agri Park Airport located at 16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha, Florida.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. CDT, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. CDT located at 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida. Bids should be submitted to:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue, Room 130
Blountstown, Florida 32324
Bids may be delivered in person, by carrier or by mail. It is the sole responsibility of the vendor to see that his/her bid is received in proper time. No late bids will be considered.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Calhoun County Airport Runway & Taxiway Lighting, Wind Cones” Include the date and time of the bid opening on the front of the envelope.
Questions regarding this bid should be directed to Paul Laramore at 850-866-0041.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2019-CP-000015
IN THE RE: THE ESTATE OF GLENDA FAYE VICKERY
Decedent
ORDER OF SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION
THIS CAUSE came before the Court on the Verified Petition for Summary Administration (”Petition”) of the estate of GLENDA FAYE VICKERY (”Decedent”) filed by BRANTON VICKERY (Petitioner”). The Court has considered the evidence, argument of counsel, pleadings and papers of record, and is otherwise fully advised in the premises. Upon such consideration, the Court finds as follows:
1. Decedent was a domiciliary of Calhoun County, Florida at the time of her passing.
2. Decedent died on June 28, 2018, in Panama City, Bay County, Florida
3. The Last Will and Testament executed by Decedent on June 13, 2011, and as witness by Robie Bennett as sworn to by her in the Oath of Witness to Will filed in this matter is a validly executed will.
4. This cause is property before this Court as to jurisdiction and venue.
5. Petitioner was Decedent’s grandson at the time of Decedent’s death, and Decedent had no surviving spouse.
6. The only known assets of the Estate are financial account(s) held at PeopleSouth Bank, Blountstown, Florida 32424, of undetermined amounts and a life insurance annuity valued at approximately $27,718.76, but which together are not expected to exceed the threshold for the estate qualifying for summary administration.
7. Although Petitioner states the Estate is not indebted, a Notice to Creditors will be published according to applicable law.
According, it is: ORDER AND ADJUDGED:
1. The Petition for Summary Administration is GRANTED, and the Last Will and Testament of Decedent dated June 13, 2011 is admitted to probate.
2. There be immediate distribution of the estates of Decedent as follows:
Name: Branton Vickery as Attorney-in- Fact for Rebecca Faye Vickery
Address: 23340 NE Branton Vickery Road, Blountstown, Florida 32424
Assets, Share or Amount: 50%
Name: Branton Vickery
Address:23340 NE Branton Vickery Road, Blountstown, Florida 32424
Assets, Share or Amount: 50%
It has been noted by the Court that beneficiary, Rebecca Faye Vickery, suffers from cerebral palsy, that Petitioners is her attorney-in-fact, and has been and will continue to provide for her care as long as she lives.
3. Those to whom specified assets of Decedent’s Estate are distributed by this order have the right to receive and collect those assets and to maintain actions to enforce their rights.
4. Petitioner shall have the authority to distribute and dispose of said assets as necessary to complete administration of the Estate, including any insurance claims and repairs needed to property as a result of Hurricane Michael, and payment of any valid debts which may be presented.
5. The Court reserves jurisdiction to entertain any requests for other and further relief as may be required.
DONE AND ORDERED this 15th day of April, 2019, at Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida
SHONNA YOUNG GAY
Circuit Judge
