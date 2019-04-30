Charles Wesley (Wes) Johnston, Sr., age 77, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday night, April 24, 2019 in Panama City, FL.
Wes was born on May 21, 1941 in West Hamlin, WV to Basil Edward Johnston and Elva (King) Johnston and had lived in Altha since 2000 coming from North Carolina. He loved playing golf (even had a hole-in-one on 3 September 2003 at the Golf Club of Quincy) and bowling and traveling (ideally by cruise ship). He enjoyed his time as Mayor of Altha and engaging in American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars activities. He had fun gardening (more flowers than vegetables) and was known to want to stop by the side of the road if he saw a flower that he wanted to try to transplant to his yard. He was very active in chairman duties for American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Wes was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife, Edwina Johnston of Altha, FL; two sons, Charles Wesley Johnston, Jr of Winston Salem, NC, William Edward (Bill) Johnston and Jennifer Dyer of Huntsville, AL; two brothers, Orman Crawford Johnston and wife, Donna of Milton, WV, Jerry Johnston and wife, Carol of North Carolina; sister, Rose Mary Raines and husband, John of West Virginia; 2 grandchildren, April and Philip Hill of Huntington, WV.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm (CDT) at Altha First Baptist Church with Reverend Brandon Witt officiating. Interment followed in Chipola Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.