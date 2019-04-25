Carr Students of the Month

Thursday, April 25. 2019
Carr Students of the Month

KG Alyvia Dedman
1st Logan Attaway
2A Bentley Tew
2B Stormy Andrews
3rd Gunner Shelton
4A Natasha Adkins
4B Halli Barnhart
5A Starla Whiddon
5B Ashton Shelton
6A Olivia Schroer
6B Kaitlyn Odom
7th Jesse Whitted
8A Emmaleigh Russ
8B Anderson Earle Absent
