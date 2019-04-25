Six months after Michael and no relief

Posted by
Administrator
in News, Top Stories
Thursday, April 25. 2019
Comments (0)
Panhandle farmers, timber owners, school systems, hospitals, businesses, and citizens are still suffering following last October’s category 5 Hurricane Michael.

State Senators Bill Montford, George Gainer and others have introduced legislation hoping to get much needed funding from the state.

Senators Rubio, Scott, Lawson and others have pled our case in congress while the bickering there continues. The Panhandle needs assistance now. Citizens, now is the time to call your state and national elected officials and let your voices be heard.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 