Six months after Michael and no relief

Panhandle farmers, timber owners, school systems, hospitals, businesses, and citizens are still suffering following last October’s category 5 Hurricane Michael.
State Senators Bill Montford, George Gainer and others have introduced legislation hoping to get much needed funding from the state.
Senators Rubio, Scott, Lawson and others have pled our case in congress while the bickering there continues. The Panhandle needs assistance now. Citizens, now is the time to call your state and national elected officials and let your voices be heard.