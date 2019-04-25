Altha Church of God Harvest Celebration

The Altha Church of God held their Harvest Celebration on Saturday, April 20th.

Kids and adults alike enjoyed games, food, puppets, and watching a helicopter drop thousands of Easter Eggs!

















