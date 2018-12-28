Nellie Jane Brantley 74 of Blountstown went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, December 24, 2018 in Tallahassee.
Jane was born September 30, 1944 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Owensby and Ella Myrtle (Hayes) Hatfield. She attended Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Lyle Hatfield and James Milton Hatfield; and sisters, Mildred Louise Hatfield, Lula Faye Hatfield, Vickey Cheryl Hatfield and Faye Hatfield Nichols.
Survivors include her daughters, Dawn Lynn Brantley Monteith and her husband, Eugene of Crawfordville and Michael Paul Cook and his wife, Breanna Steins of South Carolina; 2 brothers, William Larry Hatfield and his wife, Martha, and Luther Hatfield and his wife, Maureen all of Eastpoint; sisters, Carrie Hatfield Sapp of Port Sulphur, Louisiana and Lina Pennycuff and her husband, Charles of Eastpoint; grandchildren, Courtney Garrett Roberts, Kira Flanders Seay, Meredeth Flanders, Cory Cook, Rhiannon Cook, Michael Monteith and Jamie Monteith; Great Grandchildren, Nolan, Ellie and Avalee Roberts and Harleigh Seay.
A celebration of her life was held at 2:00 p.m. CT Friday, December 28, 2018 from the Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Larry Hatfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449