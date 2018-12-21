Clarence Earl Glisson, 68 of Grand Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at his home.
Clarence was born February 20, 1950 to the late James and Lula Bell Glisson in Quincy, Florida. Clarence was a carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clyde Glisson. Survivors include his wife, Lona Jeter Glisson of Grand Ridge; 2 sons, Joseph Ray Glisson and his wife, Michelle of Bristol and James Michael Glisson and his wife, Tina of Ponder, Texas; 2 brothers, Jim and Joe Glisson both of Grand Ridge; 2 sisters, Marie Marshall of Clarksville and Terisa Pettis of Chattahoochee; 6 grandchildren, Gracie, Andrew, Rachel, Michael, Abigail and Anna Glisson.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018 from the Circle Hill Baptist Church in Sneads with Reverend Jimmy Wright officiating. Interment followed in the Circle Hill Cemetery in Sneads.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449.