Carr School Collects Donations for Toys for Tots

Administrator
in from Carr School
Thursday, December 20. 2018
This year for Christmas, Carr School’s SWAT Program sponsored a toy drive for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots.

A total of 602 toys were donated, enough to fill up the back of a suburban! 














