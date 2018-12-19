CALHOUN COUNTY
December 10
Timothy Alan Copeland - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
December 12
Russell James Heatrice - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
Ronnie Joe Horn - larc/retail theft 300 dollars more, 1st offense
Shawn Patrick King - larc/theft is 300 dollars or more but less than 5000 dollars
Brandy Elizabeth Mills - battery/touch or strike
December 13
Sandy Rena Branch - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Marcus Ricardo Gatlin - aggravated battery/cause bodily harm disability
Ernesto Michael Lake - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Michael Edward Stone - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
December 14
Brendan Dale McCardle - disturbing peace/breach peace, trespassing/structure or conveyance, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Hector Ayala Sanchez - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
December 16
Darcia Lashantae Simmons - probation violation/violation of probation
Therrion Deon Williams - out of county warrant
December 17
Tosha Marie Brown - probation violation/violation of probation
Markquis Kordale Miller - failure to appear/failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Cody Duran Walker- probation violation/violation of probation
Sheriff's Log for 12-19-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)