Legals for 12/19/18

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NUMBER: 18-24 CA
FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA,
By assignment from the FDIC as receiver
For CHIPOLA COMMUNITY BANK
f/k/a FIRST CAPITAL BANK,
Plaintiff,
vs.
NAPA AUTO PARTS OF BLOUNTSTOWN, LLC
A Florida limited liability company;
SUNTRUST
BANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 (names being fictitious
to account for parties in possession),
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 11, 2018, in Case Number 18-24 CA, of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein FIRST FEDERAL BANK OF FLORIDA is Plaintiff, and NAPA AUTO PARTS OF BLOUNTSTOWN, LLC and SUNTRUST BANK, N.A., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder at the front door of the Calhoun County Courthouse, Blountstown, Florida, at 11:00 A.M., on Thursday, the 10th day of January, 2019, the following described real property, as set forth in the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to-wit:
Lots 6, 11 and 12, in Block 5, F.M. Yon’s addition to Blountstown, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Pages 22 and 23 of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Together with that portion of the abandoned alley lying Between Lots 11 and 12 and the East ½ of the alley joining Lot 6, in Block 5, F.M. Yon’s addition to Blountstown, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Pages 22 and 23 of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, and as set forth in Resolution 2009-02 by the City of Blountstown and recorded in
Official Records Book 356 Page 184.
AT THE TIME OF THE SALE, THE SUCCESSFUL HIGH BIDDER OR BIDDERS, AS THE CASE MAY BE, SHALL POST WITH THE CLERK A DEPOSIT EQUAL TO 5 PERCENT OF THE FINAL BID. THE DEPOSIT SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SALE PRICE AT THE TIME OF PAYMENT. THE SUM REMAINING DUE AND OWING AFTER APPLICATION OF THE DEPOSIT SHALL BE PAID TO THE CLERK IN CERTIFIED FUNDS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE POLICY OF THE CLERK OF COURT.
THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER, OR BIDDERS, AT THE SALE WILL BE REQUIRED TO PLACE THE REQUISITE STATE DOCUMENTARY STAMPS ON THE CERTIFICATE OF TITLE.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the Clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim, you will not be entitled to any remaining funds. After 60 days, only the owner of record, as of the date of the Lis Pendens, may claim the surplus.
DATED this 11th day of December, 2018.
CARLA HAND, CLERK
Calhoun County, Florida
By: /s/ Lori Flowers As Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Seth Randall, Unit #2
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
John G. Bryant Road SCRAP
This project will include the widening and resurfacing of John G. Bryant Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2018-010 John G. Bryant Road SCRAP”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on January 15, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on January 15, 2018 at 5:00 (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
