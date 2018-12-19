Ronald Ray O’Bryan, age 63, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.
Ronald was born on April 13, 1955 in Eastpoint, FL to J.W. and Mary (Turner) O’Bryan and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and doing not one job but all different kinds of work. Ronald was a member of Glory Hill Holiness Church.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia O’Bryan of Blountstown, FL; one daughter, Shelia Wood of Jackson County, FL; two brothers, Wayne O’Bryan and Tim O’Bryan both of Port St. Joe, FL; one sister, Ethel Young of Port St. Joe, FL; three grandchildren, Destiny Johns, Kimberly Wood and Heaven Boutwell; two great-grandchildren, Bransen Johns and Riley Day.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.