Ethel R. Uhrick, age 79, of Clarksville, FL passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 in Marianna, FL.
Ethel was born on July 24, 1939 in Harlan, IN to William Carlile and Myra (Chester) Timbrook and was a graduate of Harlan (IN) High school in 1957. She had lived in Calhoun County for over 40 years, coming from Apalachicola, FL. She was a retired secretary, a member of the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 231 in Fountain, FL, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, unit 409 in Leo, IN. Ethel enjoyed playing cards at Senior Citizens, embroidering, gardening and cooking for her family. She truly loved spending time with her family and fishing and riding on the Chipola River. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Fountain, FL. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Girardot; two sons, Stephen and Jeffery Girardot; two sisters, Rosella and Doris Timbrook; two brothers, William and Norbert Timbrook.
Survivors include: two sons, Terry Girardot and his wife, Rita of Clarksville, FL, Randy Girardot and Red of Clarksville, FL; one daughter, Debbie Mayo and her husband, Michael of Clarksville, FL; two sisters, Charlene Volkert and her husband, Allan of Harlan, IN, Mary Miller of Ft. Wayne, IN; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. at 11:30 am (CST). Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.