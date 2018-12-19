Charles Steven Miller, age 55 of Bristol passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at his home.
Stevie was born November 14, 1963 in Atlanta and had lived in Liberty County most of his life. He was a carpenter and had previously worked for the Liberty County Grants Department for 10 years. He was a member of the Blountstown Community Church where he played a very active roll and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Tara Standard and step father Wayne Danley.
Survivors include his father and step mother Charles Jerry Miller and wife, Bobbie of Braselton, Georgia; his mother, Margaret Ann Campbell Danely of Bristol; a son, Steven Miller and his wife, Harley of Bristol; daughters, Jessica Syfrett and husband, James of Bristol and Sandra Page and husband, Cameron also of Bristol; brother, Rodney Miller and wife, Lisa of Bristol; sisters, Bridgett Johnson and husband, Trampus of Bristol, Michelle Danley Kent and husband, Randy of Kinard, Tammy Elliott of Griffin, Georgia and Terri Doughty and husband, Ralph of Flowery Branch, Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Jazmine, Alexander, Phillip, Aubree and Radeon; special friends, Delilah and Allen Stewart and Larry Rogers.
A homegoing celebration was held at 11:00 a.m. CST, Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from the Blountstown Community Church with Reverend Larry Rogers officiating. Interment followed in the Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449