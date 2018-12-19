Tina Marie Blackwell went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 13, 2018 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her father Gareld Blackwell, Sr. and mother Juanita Blackwell of Clarksville, brothers, sisters, and a host of other family members. She leaves a huge emptiness in the hearts of all of us who loved her, many who were her family, and even more who just had a glimmer of her through our family.
Those of you who did know her realize that we will miss her laugh, her funny surprise faces, and the sparkle in her eyes. She had a wide taste in music from opera to hip hop. She loved to dance and to sing. Her room is a collection of Mickey and Minnie, quirky signs, doodles and different little things she found interesting. She had a knack with her camera and would take candid pictures of family, flowers, the moon and especially of herself. We are sure she has already asked Jesus if she could take pictures of everything and quite a few selfies as well.
Celebration of Tina’s life was held Sunday December 16, 2018 at 2pm from the Adams Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown with Pastor Dustin Maulphers officiating. Interment followed in the Poplar Head Cemetery in Clarksville.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made adamsfh.com