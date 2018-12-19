Audrey Frances Shelton, age 80 of Altha, FL passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 in Dothan, AL.
Audrey was born on April 9, 1938 in Altha to Earl and Beulah (Freeman) Shelton and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a retired caregiver and secretary and was a 1956 graduate of Frink High School. Audrey taught Sunday School, truly loved art painting, gardening and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Beulah (Freeman) Shelton; 2 sisters, Oleta Shelton and Louise Kelly; 1 brother, Leon Shelton; nephew, Andy Nichols. Audrey was a member of the Altha First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: 4 sisters, Shirley White and her husband, Jack of Altha, FL, Doris Nichols of Blountstown, FL, Jean Etheridge and her husband, Fead of Port St. Joe, FL, Myrtice Baldwin of Minneapolis, MN; 14 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brandon Witt and Reverend Jim McIntosh officiating. Interment followed in New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha. Contributions may be made to the Altha First Baptist Church Building Fund.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.