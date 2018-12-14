Gloria Jean Andrews, age 65 of Kinard passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 at her home in Kinard.
Gloria was born on September 24, 1953 in Alma, AL to Buck and Louise (Lord) Taylor and had lived in Kinard for the past 30 years coming from Orlando, FL. She was a retired homemaker and restaurant cook. Gloria truly loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Louise (Lord) Taylor.
Survivors include,
Husband, Stanley Andrews, Sr. of Kinard, FL
Children, Tanya Pitts and her husband, Freddie of Kinard, FL
Bo Andrews and his wife, Pam of Wewahitchka, FL
Tammy Pitts and her husband, Joey of Kinard, FL
Lois Andrews and her husband, Curt of Wewahitchka, FL
Brian Andrews of Bristol, FL
B.J. Andrews of Wewahitchka, FL
Brothers and sisters, Sue Taylor Easterling and her husband, Wayne of GA
Terry Taylor and his wife, Donna of GA
Mitzi Davis and her husband, Ricky of SC
Joy Taylor of CA
Mike Taylor and his wife Brenda of Yulee, FL
22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews
A celebration of life will be by held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family request in lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Stanley Andrews, Sr. at Peoples First Bank in Blountstown, FL, an account has been setup in his name. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.